IPL 2020 All-Star Game Scheduled Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13 Called-Off: Reports

File Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

If reports are to be believed then the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) All Star game will not be played at least not before the start of the tournament. The mega match, which was scheduled to be played three days before the start of IPL 2020, has been grabbing a lot of controversies since the days it was proposed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and now, it seems like the star-studded encounter will not take place. IPL 2020 Schedule in IST: Full Timetable of Indian Premier League Season 13.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, all the IPL sides have been informally informed that the match will not held as per schedule even though there hasn’t been any official announcement from BCCI or any franchise. The fund-raising match was to be held between the teams from North-East (Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals) and South-West (Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad).

"It is at least not happening before the start of the IPL," said an official member of a south franchise, as quoted by Mumbai Mirror. While an official of a North side claimed that BCCI hasn’t even communicated to them about the game. Previously also, there were some reports that claimed teams are not happy about releasing their main players before the gala tournament due to commercial and fitness issues.

Speaking of IPL 2020, the 13th edition of the mega tournament will get underway on March 29 with a match between last year finalists’ Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The competition will run for 57 days and for the first time in IPL history, only six double-header matches are scheduled to take place. Nevertheless, a lot of International T20 matches have been played in recent times. Thus, players are in knick of the shortest format of the game and one can expect some great action from the tournament.