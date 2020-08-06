Following the announcement of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) fans are waiting in anticipation to see their favourite stars in action. And franchises are trying hard to stay connected with the fans. In the build-up to the T20 league, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) like other franchises are posting regularly regarding the IPL 2020. In their latest post on Instagram, KKR posted pictures of their West Indies players Andre Russell and Sunil Narine donning a traditional Arab attire with thobe. Ahead of IPL 2020 David Warner Sends Good Wishes to Virat Kohli-Led RCB (Read Post).

KKR wrote in the caption, "Kingston-Kolkata-Dubai, Port Of Spain-Kolkata-Abu Dhabi. Our #Caribbean stars can fit in anywhere with ease - they're loved all over the world! Coming soon...to UAE." IPL 2020 Player Update: CSK Batsman Suresh Raina ‘Can’t Wait’ for Upcoming Season As he Hits Hard at the Nets.

Here's KKR's Post

Both Russell and Narine are important members of the KKR side and both play as all-rounders. Knight Riders have often used Narine as an opener, and that has worked for the Kolkata-based franchise. Meanwhile, ahead of IPL 2020, both Russell and Narine will be seen in action in the Caribbean Premier League 2020.

