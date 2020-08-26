Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is looking determined to leave a mark in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and his followers on social media must be aware of the fact. The talismanic cricketer has frequently been posting videos from his workout sessions, giving his fans fitness goals. Recently, the official Instagram page of RCB also shared Kohli’s training video in which the star batsman can be seen doing various exercises. From stiff dumbbell deadlift to calf raises, the 31-year-old showcased a full-body workout. Well, Kohli is looking in a great frame of mind ahead of IPL 2020 which is not a good piece of news for the opposition teams. RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Sweats Out in Gym After Reaching UAE.

“Welcome to Captain Kohli’s balcony gym. Seize the day!” wrote RCB while sharing the video on Instagram. Notably, the veteran is currently serving a six-day quarantine period in Dubai. However, isolation doesn’t restrict him from doing exercises. Royal Challengers Bangalore Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of Virat Kohli’s RCB.

The video starts with Kohli doing push-ups alongside stiff dumbbell deadlift. Later in the clip, he can be seen performing one-arm dumbbell row, goblet squat with jump and calf raises. The comment section of the post got filled in an instant as fans expressed their desire of seeing Kohli back onto the field.

Despite being a star-studded team, RCB haven’t been able to lift the title even once in the last 12 seasons. On three occasions, they advanced to the finals but failed to cross the final hurdle. Nevertheless, they have named a strong squad for the upcoming tournament which will aim to end RCB’s drought. Also, many experts like Aakash Chopra and Brad Hogg have backed Virat Kohli and Co to get the glory in UAE.

