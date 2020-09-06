Suresh Raina was the first of the two players from the Chennai Super Kings squad who pulled out of IPL 2020 which is set to be played from September 19 onwards in UAE. The three-time champions are yet to name a replacement for their leading run-scorer in the tournament as well as for Harbhajan Singh, who will also miss the upcoming season. But former Indian cricketer, Deep Dasgupta believes that the left-handed batsmen might join the Yellow Army during the latter part of the season. IPL 2020 Team Update: Young CSK Fan Suggests Suresh Raina’s Replacement and Strategy for CSK in Indian Premier League 13.

Suresh Raina has been one of the best players in the competition's history and him being the second-highest run-getter in the cash-rich league, shows the importance he has in the Chennai Super Kings squad. However, with the tournament planned to start in UAE, the 33-year-old pulled out citing personal reasons. Suresh Raina Reacts to CSK Owner N Srinivasan’s Statement, Says ‘A Father Scold His Son’.

But Deep Dasgupta, who played five ODIs for India says that the cricketer might miss few games due to quarantine restrictions but will be back with the Chennai Squad. ‘I have a feeling that Suresh Raina will be back playing the IPL. He might miss out on the first few games because of the quarantine rules and all but I have a feeling that Suresh will be back,’ Dasgupta told ESPNCricinfo.

Suresh Raina hasn’t ruled out of him returning to UAE to take part in IPL 2020. ‘I’ve been training even while quarantining here. You never know you might see me in the camp there again,’ the CSK player told Cricbuzz.

This could be one of the reasons that CSK are not looking for the left-handed batsmen’s replacement. ‘I won’t be surprised if they don’t pick a replacement for Suresh.’ added Deep Dasgupta. The former Bengal cricketer feels that all-rounder Jalaj Saxena couple be the ideal replacement for Harbhajan Singh, who is also said to miss IPL 2020.

‘As far as the replacement is concerned, there aren’t too many options. But I think Jalaj Saxena deserves a place, he’s a good enough all-rounder. I think they might look at him, he’s a very good option for Bhajji’s replacement,’ the 43-year-old added.

