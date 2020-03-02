IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Continue Preparations for Indian Premier League Season 13 in Nagpur

Rajasthan Royals (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Nagpur, March 1: Rajasthan Royals will conduct a training camp in Nagpur as they continue their preparations for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The preparations are taking place at the Royal Institute of Sport in Talegaon, Nagpur. Varun Aaron, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal are part of the camp that also includes players like Robin Uthappa, Anuj Rawat, Mayank Markande, Akash Singh who were among those at the previous camp in Guwahati.

The camp runs from the March 2 to 7, with the players continuing their training and conditioning under the watchful eyes of the Rajasthan Royals coaching staff. There will be an additional focus on technical skills and developing new shots and deliveries before the season gets underway. IPL 2020: High Court Defers Hearing on Rajasthan Royals’ Plan to Host Home Games in Guwahati to March 17.

"The Nagpur camp is a great opportunity for us to utilise our in house facilities and get some intense training under our belts," Zubin Bharucha, the Head of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals said. "We're getting more players joining us for this camp in Nagpur and hence getting closer to having our full squad with us. With the IPL approaching, our aim is to be match ready and cover all aspects of our game through this camp."

The Nagpur camp also sees four net bowlers from the Assam Cricket Association, who were also part of the Guwahati camp, travel to Nagpur. These bowlers from Assam will get an opportunity to learn and develop their skills during the camp and also get a chance to interact with the coaching team of Rajasthan Royals for constant feedback.

Jake Lush McCrum, COO at Rajasthan Royals spoke on the selection of these bowlers. He said, "It's something we continually aiming to do. Finding new talent, developing them, and giving them a platform is a vision of our team and I am really happy that our coaching staff has found these four bowlers from Assam. The Nagpur camp will see them get some good experience and learn a lot from our coaches and the players in our squad. We hope this camp provides these bowlers with an opportunity to develop and form a quality core of Assam bowlers for the future. We at Rajasthan Royals hope to provide many such cricketers from the Northeast and the rest of the country a platform to develop, perform, and express themselves."

Ranjit Barthakur, the Executive chairman of Rajasthan Royals said, "We are working towards our vision of One India One Cricket and to start with popularising the game of cricket in Northeast, we are happy to have found talent from our first camp itself. We are hopeful as we go along, we are able to scout more such talent from other parts of Northeast, Rajasthan and other states to help develop a pool of future cricket stars."

"We are also very hopeful of Rajasthan Cricket Association coming along with us in creating an ecosystem where budding cricketers from all parts of India can come to various facilities across Rajasthan and Northeast for training and development camps throughout the year."