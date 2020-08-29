Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced Unacademy as the official partner of Indian Premier League (IPL) for three seasons. The Bengaluru-based education-technology firm was also in the race of becoming the title sponsors of IPL 2020. However, fantasy sports platform Dream11 piped them and bagged the sponsorship rights. Nevertheless, few more sponsorship slots were still to be filled and Unacademy didn't let the opportunity. The India-based company, who has taken rapid strides in recent times, will be associated with the cash-rich T20 league in 2020, 2021 and 2022 edition of the tournament. IPL 2020 Sponsorship Deal: Dream11 to Be Title Sponsors for Indian Premier League 13.

"We are pleased to have Unacademy on board as the 'Official Partner' of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022. IPL Is the most watched cricket league in India and as a homegrown Indian edutech company we believe that Unacademy can create a huge positive impact on the aspirations of the audience watching, especially the millions of Indian youth who are seeking inspiration in their careers," said IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel in a press release. VIVO Out, Dream11 In; but Chinese Connection in IPL 2020 Title Sponsorship Stays.

Unacademy's marketing vice-president was also delighted with the association and he highlighted the similarity between IPL and the edu-tech firm.

"We are delighted to become the Official Partner of IPL. Unacademy is a high-intensity brand that has disrupted the education and learning market with innovations and broken geographical barriers for Learners and Educators. The IPL has a similar history of disruption and innovation that have not only brought cricket fans closer to the game but also catapulted it to become one of the top sporting events in the world. With this partnership, we will double-down on our efforts to make Unacademy the biggest brand in the consumer internet space in India. We thank the BCCI and IPL for the opportunity and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership," said Unacademy's marketing vice-president Karan Shroff in the release.

Notably, Dream11 are the title sponsors of Indian Premier League (IPL) for just the 2020 edition. Hence, Unacademy might also be the frontrunner to bag the title sponsorship rights in the upcoming season.

IPL 2020 will get underway on September 19 in UAE. The T20 tournament is even more significant this time as it will mark the return of many prominent players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma after a long Coronavirus-induced halt.

