Hyderabad witnessed a surge of excitement this week after reports suggested that football icon Lionel Messi was expected to visit the city. Social media platforms lit up with speculation as fans discussed possible venues, dates and opportunities to catch a glimpse of the Argentine star.

However, the enthusiasm quickly shifted after reports claimed that a photograph with Messi would cost attendees more than Rs 10 lakh. The number spread rapidly across WhatsApp groups and X (formerly Twitter), leading to widespread disbelief among fans. Many pointed out that the amount is equivalent to major life expenses, making the meet-and-greet inaccessible for most.

Reaction on social media was immediate. Some users responded with humour, while others questioned the commercialization of celebrity interactions.

Below are some of the posts that captured the mood online:

Rs 10 Lakhs for a Selfie!

Rs 10 lakh for a selfie with Messi? Bro that’s my house down payment. I’ll meet him in my dreams instead. #MessiInHyderabad #10LakhSelfie — Footy Frenzy IN (@FootyFrenzyIN)

Love Messi but 10 Lakh

Love Messi but 10 lakh for a photo is wild. Is he signing the cheque for my future too? #Messi #Hyderabad — Hyderabad Fan Zone (@HyderabadFanZone)

AI can do it!

Why pay 10 lakh when AI can put me next to Messi in the Maracanã, the Moon and my living room? #AIselfie #MessiVisit — AI is Bae (@AIisBae)

As the debate continues online, a new alternative trend has gained momentum: fans generating AI selfies with Messi instead of paying large sums. The phrase “Yeah no, AI will do the job” has quickly become a humorous counter to the reported pricing.

While Messi’s visit and the authenticity of the pricing remain unclear, the reaction highlights the evolving relationship between celebrity culture, accessibility and digital creativity.

