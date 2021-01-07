The IPL 2021 is just a few months away and the franchises have already begun preparing for the 14th edition of the mega-event. Now as per a few reports it is said that Chennai Super Kings is likely to get rid of Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav ahead of the auctions which are likely to be held in February this year. The decision has been taken to increase their purse money for auctions for the upcoming edition of the IPL 2021. The team is looking to invest in youngsters now. If one might recall, both the players failed to deliver in the last season of the IPL. IPL 2021 Auction to Take Place on February 11, Franchises to Submit List of Retained and Released Players by January 20: Report.

While speaking about Kedar Jadhav’s ouster from the team, a source from the team to a website a source told them that it was a hard call to take. “Jadhav was not in best of form in IPL 2020. He was also struggling with his fitness. CSK will move on from Jadhav in IPL 2021, everyone in the team management feels that it will be prudent to take this hard call and invest in future,” he said. Reports further suggested that the Mumbai Indians could retain most of the players in the upcoming edition of IPL 2021.

Rajasthan Royals have purse 14.75 crore whereas the Sunrisers Hyderabad have 10.1 crore. Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals have 9 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders have 8.5 crore. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore has 6.4 crore. Meanwhile, the BCCI has asked the franchises to send out the list of released players by January 20, 2021.

