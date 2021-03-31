Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings newest recruit Moeen Ali says that the franchise has a calm tone to it and he also said that every player in the world wants to play under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Moeen Ali was bought by CSK for INR 7 crore in the players' auction held in February 2021.

"I think what differentiates CSK from other teams is actually how they structure everything... from the squad they have to the way they do things. They look a very calm franchise that doesn't panic," the official website of CSK quoted Moeen as saying.

"I've spoken to players who have played under MS and they tell me how he improves their game. I believe a great captain does that. I think it's something on every player's wish list to play under MS. I think it's the confidence and the clarity he gives people. It's exciting," he added.

Further talking about how important is it for a leader to stay calm, Moeen said: "It's very important to have strong leadership and coaches who stay calm, who take the pressure off the players as much as they can and are consistent. We are very lucky we have that."

"At CSK I feel the reality is there for us to win the competition. I'm excited about playing with the players we have here," he added.

IPL 2021 is slated to commence on April 9 with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locking horns in the tournament opener. CSK will play its first match on April 10 against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Dhoni has led CSK to IPL title thrice (2010, 2011, and 2018). The franchise had finished at the seventh spot last season and it was the first time, that the side failed to qualify for the playoffs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)