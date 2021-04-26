Ravindra Jadeja was at his all-round best against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a 69-run triumph to go atop the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 team standings. It won’t be wrong to state that Jadeja single-handedly thumped RCB at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, the southpaw came onto number five and played a staggering knock. With five maximums and four boundaries, the 31-year-old scored 62 off 28 deliveries as CSK posted a mountain of 191/4. After shining with the bat, Jadeja took three crucial wickets, including Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers’ scalp as RCB were restricted to 122/9. Ravindra Jadeja’s Performance Against RCB in IPL 2021 Impresses Netizens, CSK, RR, Harsha Bholge & Others Praise All-Rounder (Read Tweets, Watch Video).

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri was mighty impressed with Jadeja’s special show as he heaped massive praises on the all-rounder. Comparing Jadeja to West Indies’ legendary all-rounder Gary Sobers, Shastri tweeted: "Not for nothing we call him Gary Jadeja. Sheer brilliance -@imjadeja @ChennaiIPL #IPL2021 #CSKvRCB."

View Post:

Notably, Shastri isn’t the only one to go gaga over the Chennai Super Kings star. Earlier, the likes of Michael Vaughan and Virender Sehwag also lauded the Indian all-rounder for his sheer brilliance. Even, Virat Kohli accepted that RCB were undone by a single man.

"One guy completely beat us. Today his skill was there for everyone to see. He (Harshal Patel) bowled well and we will continue to back him. His two wickets of the set batters took the momentum away from CSK before Jaddu took it away in the final over," the RCB captain said after the game.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will next meet Sunrisers Hyderabad and would like to continue their winning run. The encounter takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday (April 29).

