The Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) is underway. This season will feature two new teams- Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In order to cater to audiences from all states, the broadcaster will continue to offer live commentary in regional languages. In addition to other language options, IPL 2022 live feed will be available in Gujarati commentary as well. Meanwhile, for information on live streaming online in Gujarati commentary, you can scroll down.

The fans can catch up with the IPL 2022 live action with commentary in the regional languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Gujarati is the new language that has been added to the viewing options. The move comes mainly after Gujarat Titans was added as one of the new teams. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

How to Watch IPL 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast in Gujarati?

Fans across India can live telecast all IPL 2022 matches on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League 15 and will be live telecasting all the matches for IPL fans. You can watch IPL 2022 games in the Gujarati language but not on TV. The IPL 2022 Gujarati commentary option is only available for online streaming. Disney+ Hotstar, Star Network’s online media platform, will be live streaming the matches online for its fans in India. The fans can also set Gujarati as their language and enjoy the game.

