Action is moving fast in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and we have already witnessed 18 matches thus far, most of which have been close ones. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out today's IPL 2023 schedule, GT vs PBKS highlights and also get an update about IPL 2023 points table update.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 14

In match number 19 of Indian Premier League 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens. The KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 match has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Highlights

After a string of close encounters, we saw another game go into the last over but with not that much intense drama. Gujarat Titans prevailed in a chase of 154 with six wickets and a ball to spare. Mohit Sharma, who made his debut in GT colours, was the standout performer with the ball as he returned figures of 2/18 in four overs. PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Kagiso Rabada Achieves Special Landmark, Mohit Sharma Makes Successful Return in Mohali.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Gujarat Titans' win over Punjab Kings saw not much change on IPL 2023 points table. Rajasthan Royals continue to be on top of the IPL 2023 team standings followed by Lucknow Super Giants. GT are in third place with KKR completing the top four.

