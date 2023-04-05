As of now, four teams have played two matches each in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans join Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants among teams who have played two matches thus far while rest six teams have taken to the field just once so far. As we head into another day of IPL 2023 action, here’s a glance at the upcoming match on April 05 and a recap of the previous game. Moreover, a cursory look at the IPL 2023 points table. Rishabh Pant Meets BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Cheers for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 Match Against Gujarat Titans (Watch Videos).

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 5

On April 05, Rajasthan Royals host Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. It is the lone fixture of the day and starts at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both Rajasthan and Punjab emerged victorious in their respective season openers.

DC vs GT IPL 2023 Highlights

Defending champions Gujarat Titans continued their winning streak and defeated Delhi Capitals in their backyard by six wickets. Set 163 runs to win, Gujarat Titans after an initial hiccup reached the target in 18.1 overs. DC vs GT Stat Highlights, IPL 2023: Sai Sudharsan Shines As Gujarat Titans Continue Dominance Over Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following the win, Gujarat Titans made their way up to the top of the IPL 2023 points table. Delhi Capitals with two back-to-back defeats are now placed eighth on the IPL 2023 team standings. RR, RCB and LSG are the other three teams that complete the top four.

