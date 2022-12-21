In a hilarious incident, a bird pooped on commentator Farveez Maharoof while he was on live TV during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022. Maharoof was involved in a chat with presenter Neroli Meadows and Daren Ganga when this incident happened. Meadows broke out into laughter and Maharoof too saw the funny side of it, taking it coolly and calling it 'good luck.' All three started laughing after the bird dropping was spotted. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav Meet Bangladesh U-19 Cricketers in Dhaka Ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 (See Pics).

Bird Poops on Farveez Maharoof on Live TV:

