The Indian Premier League 2023 auction is nearing and will take place on December 23 in Kochi. Captained by Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders come into the IPL 2023 auction with lowest purse balance remaining. KKR have INR 7.05 crores left in their purse. The Kolkata-based franchise have 11 slots to fill (8 domestic and 3 overseas). KKR brought in three players- Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson and Rehmanullah Gurbaz during the trading window. IPL 2023 Auction: Five Players KKR Can Target at Mini-Auction on December 23.

KKR at IPL 2023 Auction

With big 💰 spent on trades, will @KKRiders go for smart buys or is there a big surprise on the cards? 👀 Find out on Dec 23, 1 pm onwards, at the #TATAIPLAuction, LIVE on #JioCinema 📲 #TATAIPL #TATAIPLAuctionOnJioCinema | @IPL pic.twitter.com/cYOnW3ROIl — JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 20, 2022

