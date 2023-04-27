It seems that Delhi Capitals’ season can’t get worse. After a terrible first half of IPL 2023, reports have emerged that a player of the franchise has misbehaved with a woman. This incident, as per a report in The Indian Express, happened at a franchise party. The report further adds that Delhi Capitals have introduced a ‘Code of Conduct’ for its players. The franchise have registered just two wins out of seven games and are in the lower half of the points table. The positive thing about their on-field performance, though, is the fact that both their wins came in their last two games and the team has a bit of momentum at the moment. ‘Nose Tampering’ Arjun Tendulkar Caught on Camera Nose-Picking, Fans Claim Viral Video is Reversed.

According to these rules, no player is allowed to entertain guests or any acquaintance in their hotel rooms beyond 10 pm. If there’s a need, then the meeting should be in the coffee shop or restaurant of the hotel. Also, failure to maintain these rules can lead to the concerned player or support staff being fined or even his contract being terminated. Delhi Capitals players and staff have to bear the travel expenses of their WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) and officials of the franchise need to have prior information about the family members before they join the players. The reason for this ‘Code of Conduct’ is for the franchise to reportedly maintain its public image. These steps have been taken so that such incidents can be avoided. 'Haan Bhaiya Kya Haal Hai?' Sanju Samson Surprisingly Receives Call on Fan's Phone While Clicking Selfies, Video Goes Viral!.

If the players wished to leave the hotel, they would need to provide information to the franchise officials beforehand. Also, the report states that the IPL integrity officer needs to be informed if a player wishes to take anyone to their hotel rooms and likewise, a photo identification of that person needs to be submitted to the team management. The David Warner-led side pulled off a sensational victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match and this advisory was issued to the players after that result.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2023 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).