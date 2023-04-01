Punjab Kings, aspiring for their first IPL title, will star their campaign with a home clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the PCA Stadium on April 1. Fans will be awaiting some exciting brand of cricket from both the teams as they are known for some buccaneering style of play with both teams filled with some well-known power hitters. Both teams are the not the strongest in the tournament and will need a winning start to make their way through to gather some momentum going ahead. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

But in an unfortunate development, Mohali has witnessed rainfall for the last two days ahead of the IPL 2023 has kicked off. Rain lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday, including Mohali and leading to a drop in the temperature. The report of this downpour ahead of the big game might be a cause of worry for fans, especially those, who would travel to the stadium to watch live action. In this article, we shall take a look at how the weather might play out in this clash.

Mohali Weather Report

Expected weather in Mohali during PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 Match (Source: Accuweather)

According to the weather report on Accuweather, there are decent chances of rainfall during the game. There would be a 50% chance of rain during daytime and 24% at night. Fans might get a game, but chances are less that it will be without any interruption. The temperature would be hovering between 23 to 35 degrees Celsius during the match. PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 2 at Mohali.

PCA Stadium Pitch Report

The PCA Stadium pitch at Mohali is well-reputed for being a batting-wicket and the average scores in first innings has been 168 and in 2nd innings it has been 152. The pitch doesn't have much pace and it can bring the spinners into play if there is no dew.

