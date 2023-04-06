Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday were dealt with a major blow after their star batsman, Bhanuka Rajapaska, had to retire in the ninth over of their innings after suffering a huge blow to his elbow. Even though Punjab did win the match against Rajasthan by six wickets but the talking point was Rajapaksa’s injury that had shaken the batter. Kane Williamson Likely to Get Ruled Out From ODI World Cup After Suffering Knee Injury During IPL 2023: Report.

Coming to his injury, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, after suffering a major blow has gone for an X-ray scan and the result of which seems to be positive as the batter gave updates on his X-ray scan. After going through the scan, the batter took to twitter, and, announced that he was cleared of any broken bones or fractures. Taking to Twitter, the batter wrote, “So happy for the win @PunjabKingsIPL! Thank you all for checking up on me. The X-rays have cleared me of any broken bones/fractures! 🙏Plenty of ice needed but I'm doing fine! ❤️.”

Bhanuka Rajapaksa Gives Major Update on His Elbow Injury

So happy for the win @PunjabKingsIPL! Thank you all for checking up on me. The X-rays have cleared me of any broken bones/fractures! 🙏Plenty of ice needed but I'm doing fine! ❤️ — Bhanuka Rajapaksa (@BhanukaRajapak3) April 5, 2023

Earlier, Punjab Kings skipper, Shikhar Dhawan tried to play a shot off Rajasthan bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling, but in the process of trying to play over his Ashwin’s head got hit on Rajapaksa’s elbow, injuring the Punjab batter. Ravi Ashwin 'Warns' Shikhar Dhawan for ‘Mankad Run Out’, Camera Captures Jos Buttler’s Reaction During RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Following that, the Sri Lankan batter got injured as he looked in extreme pain as the physiotherapy staff checked on him. After a long examination, they recommended against batting further, and, Rajapaksa decided to retire as their specialist wicket-keeper batsman Jitesh Sharma came out to bat.

The rules of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will provide permission to do batting once again as he got retired hurt and the Punjab Kings Unit decided to not retire him out. Interestingly, Punjab used Bhanuka Rajapaksa as an impact player as he got subbed off during the first match and that is bound to occur once again.

