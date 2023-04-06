Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain, has been a mainstay of the New Zealand ODI team both in terms of a batter and a leader for a long time now. He is extremely dependable as a batter under all conditions as well his tactical and strategical nuances has helped New Zealand break through adverse situations more often than not. His performance in the 2019 ODI World Cup almost made New Zealand achieve the final goal and more often his tremendous effort was recognized by the fans as well as appreciate. Now, a report surfaces that Kane Williamson, who is currently recovering from a knee injury, is all set to miss the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Kane Williamson Displays Amazing Effort On The Boundary Line During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Match, Hurts Knee In the Process.

Williamson suffered the knee injury during the ongoing IPL 2023. During the season opener between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, he attempted a catch at the boundary line, trying to dismiss a rampaging Ruturaj Gaikwad. While he was trying to grab the ball jumping mid-air, he lost his balance and the landing wasn't like it should have been. He fell down near the ropes immediately and had to be walked off the field. It did not look good at the time and it was anticipated the injury was big enough to sideline him for a considerable time. He was substituted in the game by Sai Sudharshan in the game after that and did not take further part in the match. Kane left India soon after and returned to New Zealand for further assessment.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Kane is set to miss the World Cup in India later this year as he was diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He will now undergo surgery within the next three weeks once the swelling around the knee has reduced. "Naturally it's disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab, It's going to take some time, but I'll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible." Kane said to ESPNcricinfo. IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Sign Dasun Shanaka As Replacement for Injured Kane Williamson.

A big blow for New Zealand months ahead of the mega cricketing event. Coach Gary Stead is hopeful that they might get Kane available just in time, but also admitted that currently, it looks unlikely and the focus should entirely be on his speedy recovery.

