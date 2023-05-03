Punjab Kings hosts the Mumbai Indians, with both the teams heading into the contest on the back of thrilling run chases. While Punjab defeated Chennai breaching the 200-run mark with ease, Mumbai Indians went a step ahead as they chased down 212 with relative ease. A win for Punjab will see them break into the top four, while Mumbai needs a win to stay competitive in the race for play-offs. Mumbai had a poor campaign last season and they can ill afford to have a repeat of it this year. Being the most successful team in the league comes with pressure of its own and this year the change in management and squad has had its own challenges. Punjab Kings versus Mumbai Indians will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 7:30 pm IST. PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 46.

Prabhsimran Singh has delivered for Punjab in his impact player role and he will likely continue to be used against Mumbai in a similar fashion. Liam Livingstone played a key role in the win over Chennai and it was nice to see the Englishman amongst the runs after a quiet few games. Sam Curran will be the player to watch out for, though he will look to keep Chennai, the most successful team in the powerplays, in check.

Mumbai looked destined to lose halfway through their chase against Rajasthan but Surya Kumar Yadav and Tim David turned the game on its head in the next half. Mumbai is blessed with plenty of match winners and it is just a matter of a few of them clicking together in a contest, which should guarantee a win. Cameroon Green, in the first six overs, can take the game away from the opposition and Punjab will like to see the back of him early. Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks MI to Beat PBKS in IPL 2023 Match 46.

When Is PBKS vs MI Match 46 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab Kings will face Mumbai Indians in their next match fixture in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 3. The game will take place in IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Punjab and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs MI Match 46 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of PBKS vs MI Match 46 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the PBKS vs MI match. It should be a high-scoring contest, with the side batting second winning the game.

