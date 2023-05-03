In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 46, Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. The PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 match starts at 07:30 pm. This will be the tenth game of the season for the Punjab Kings and the ninth for the Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for PBKS vs MI Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 46 in Mohali.

There is a two-point difference between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, with the former on ten points. After two back-to-back defeats, MI found a win and they would like to continue their winning momentum now. Punjab Kings come into the fixture with a victory in their last outing as well. So, this game promises to be a close one, with both sides looking in good shape.

PBKS vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Ishan Kishan (MI) and Jitesh Sharma (PBKS) can be our pick as wicket-keepers for PBKS vs MI fantasy team. PBKS vs MI, Mohali Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Clash at IS Bindra Stadium.

PBKS vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - In PBKS vs MI Dream11 fantasy team we will pick Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Tilak Verma (MI) and Tim David (MI) as batsmen.

PBKS vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For PBKS vs MI, we will go with three all-rounders. Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Sam Curran (PBKS) and Cameron Green (MI) can be picked in your PBKS vs MI fantasy team.

PBKS vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Piyush Chawla (MI) can be the bowler in your PBKS vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

PBKS vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Ishan Kishan (MI), Jitesh Sharma (PBKS), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Tilak Verma (MI), Tim David (MI), Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Sam Curran (PBKS), Cameron Green (MI), Piyush Chawla (MI).

Cameron Green (MI) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team PBKS vs MI whereas Sam Curran (PBKS) could be selected as the vice-captain.

