The IPL 2024 auction has finally come to an end. After a eight hour span of intense bidding wars, strategizing, clashing head on against each other, teams have finally settled on with a final squad, happy with what they have purchased and raring to go into the IPL 2024 season. A total of 72 players were sold and a whopping Rs. 230.45 crore money was spent. The most expensive player who got sold was Mitchell Starc to KKR for 24.75 Crores and he was followed by his Aussie teammate Pat Cummins who got sold to SRH for 20.50 Crore. The IPL 2023 mini auction was decently big as 332 players available to bid as teams looked to add bench depth. All the teams were aggressive in their bidding from the very beginning and made sure they got their targets. 'Chinta Mat Karo, Wo Batting Karega' Mumbai Indians Owner Akash Ambani Responds to Fan's 'Rohit Sharma Ko Wapis Lao' Demand at IPL 2024 Auction Venue.

A few of the franchises came with a big purse in hand and a very few slots to fill. They went hard for the specific targets they thought would suit their team. While some had a lot of slots to fill and they paced their bidding accordingly to get some of the value out at the accelerated session in the end. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stars Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra made their way to CSK while Travis Head and Wanindu Hasaranga found their new home in SRH. Dilshan Madushanka was picked by MI while Harshal Patel was sold to PBKS. Teams looked happy post the auction and will look to get the combination sorted ahead of entering the season.

GT Full Squad 2024: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Manav Suthar, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.

CSK Full Squad 2024: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Mustafizur Rahman.

MI Full Squad 2024: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (Traded from LSG), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madhushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Namandhir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

LSG Full Squad: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Devdutt Padikkal (Traded in from RR), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, M Siddarth, Arshin Kulkarni.

RCB Full Squad: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green (Traded in from MI) Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (Traded in from SRH), Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh.

RR Full Squad: Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan (Traded from LSG), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.

KKR Full Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy. Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep SIngh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain.

PBKS Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

DC Full Squad: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, , Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chikara. IPL 2024 Auction Round-up and Highlights: Mitchell Starc Emerges As Most Expensive Player in IPL's History, Check Sold and Unsold Players at Bidding Event in Dubai.

SRH Full Squad: Aiden Markram Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed (Traded from RCB), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazahaq Farooqi, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Maharaj Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyam.

