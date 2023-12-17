The IPL 2024 auction is fast approaching and teams are currently at the last stage of their preparation ahead of the event ensuring their final needs that will fine tune the squad to make them competitive throughout the season irrespective of conditions, injuries and loss of form. The trade window has already seem much happening with some big moves that change the dynamic of the auction already and with some star player registering their name ahead of the auction, team's are up with a few choices to make to go for the names they think fits their squad. There are a few big names in the releases as well and that gives the teams some extra options to chose from as well. There are teams who have a lot of work to do and some teams who have only a few slots to fill but have a big purse in hand. An intriguing bidding war might break out between them and that is why a failsafe strategy is important ahead of the auction. IPL 2024 Auction: Five Players Likely To Fetch Huge Bids at Indian Premier League Players’ Auction.

KKR had a poor last two seasons with the team finishing in 7th position both time and failing to make the top four both times. They have made changes this season, with the franchise's former captain Gautam Gambhir returning to the management as the mentor and following that, KKR has released a significant portion of their squad. Now they have 12 slots to fill as they have retained only 13 players. They have 32.7 crore in their purse and have some work to do. Gautam Gambhir likes to stay active and aggressive in the auction and it is of no doubt that will take no prisoners while bidding in the IPL 2024 auction for KKR. In this article, we will take a look at three players who KKR need to fill their immediate requirement.

Three Players KKR Need at IPL 2024 Auction

1. Mitchell Starc: KKR bought Mitchell Starc back in 2018 in an aggressive bidding in the mega auction, but he failed to turn up for the season with an injury and since then has not featured in the IPL. KKR is a team who has struggled with the ball both upfront and at the back end despite doing good in the middle overs. Starc is a bowler who brings in exactly the required skills. Experience with the new ball and at the death. It will of no surpise if the Kolkata based franchise broke their bank for the Australian star in the auction.

2. Harshal Patel: KKR has two young and talented fast bowlers in Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora but lacks some experience in the Indian bowling department as they have let go the likes of Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav. The way the Eden Gardens surface panned out in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Harshal can add much value to the team with his experience, variations and experience in the death overs. With a side looking a complete revamp in the seam bowling department and a big purse in hand, Harshal Patel's availability just throws them a very lucrative option.

3. Urvil Patel: With Wriddhiman Saha occupying the opening spot, Gujarat Titans released Urvil Patel into the auction pool. A blessing in disguise for the likes of KKR, who struggled for the last two seasons for not having a competent wicketkeeper-batter upon their ranks who can provide some impact. Urvil, who set the domestic cricket tournaments on fire with his batting at the top of the order, will definitely be a target for KKR who they will want to add to their squad to open up crucial overseas slots.

KKR have a very decent core group of players and high values overseas cricketers in Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, The spin attack is more then complete and they have a base with their Indian middle order batters and Indian seam attack. The auction is a place where they will want reinforcements and additional options on the already placed foundations which will make the team more fine-tuned and adapted to the required conditions that will be on offer during a highly-competitive IPL 2024 season.

