IPL 2024: KKR vs RR Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online

The Knight Riders have played five games this season, winning four and losing one. KKR are second in the IPL standings with eight points. The two teams have played each other 28 times in the IPL. RR have been victorious on 13 occasions, with the KKR winning 14. One match was abandoned.

Cricket IANS| Apr 16, 2024 11:17 AM IST
IPL 2024: KKR vs RR Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online
Kolkata Knight Riders (Image: BCCI/Indian Premier League)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) takes on table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) in its third home game of the IPL 2024 season on Tuesday. Rajasthan Royals are currently on top of the IPL 2024 standings with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.767. The Royals have won five matches and lost one. Meanwhile, the Knight Riders have played five games this season, winning four and losing one. KKR are second in the IPL standings with eight points. The two teams have played each other 28 times in the IPL. RR have been victorious on 13 occasions, with the KKR winning 14. One match was abandoned. Yuzvendra Chahal Plays Around With Dishant Yagnik and Trevor Penney During Training Session Ahead of KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

KKR v RR head-to-head 28

Kolkata Knight Riders: 13

Rajasthan Royals: 14

Abandoned: 1

KKR v RR match time

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

KKR v RR match venue

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live broadcast of KKR v RR match on television in India

KKR v RR match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India

The live streaming of KKR v RR will be available on JioCinema.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.

