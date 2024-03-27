Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a franchise known for reviving careers as much as it is for winning five IPL titles. The leadership of coach Stephen Fleming and former captain MS Dhoni has helped many feel at home in Yellow. Here is a look at careers revived under CSK. MS Dhoni’s Playful Interaction With Dwayne Bravo After CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Match Goes Viral.

Shivam Dube

After a disappointing run with RCB and Rajasthan Royals that saw him score just 399 runs across 24 matches with a fifty, Dube has been a different beast for CSK. Since joining CSK in 2022, Dube's fortunes have turned around for the better. In 29 matches for CSK, he has scored 792 runs at an average of 36.00, with six half-centuries in 27 innings and a strike rate of 158.40.

Ajinkya Rahane

The veteran middle-order batter's Test career looked all but over before CSK took him in 2023, following poor stints with KKR and DC. With CSK, Rahane upped his scoring rate, making 365 runs in 13 innings at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 166. It also helped him earn his spot in the ICC World Test Championship runners-up Indian line-up where he was a lone warrior for India.

Moeen Ali

A valuable asset for England across formats, Moeen's IPL career did not take off under RCB (2018–2020), scoring 309 runs in 19 matches at an average of just over 20 with three fifties and taking 10 wickets. Since joining CSK in 2021, he has won two IPL titles with them, scoring 725 runs in 35 innings at an average of 23.39 and two fifties. He has also taken 23 wickets.

Shane Watson

An IPL legend with the Rajasthan Royals, Watson disappointed in 24 matches he played for RCB, scoring just 250 runs in 22 innings at an average of 13.16 and taking 25 wickets. His late career move to CSK from 2018–20 won him another IPL title. He scored 1,252 runs in 43 matches for CSK at an average of 30.54, with two tons and seven fifties and took six wickets.

Ashish Nehra

Being in and out of the Indian team due to form and injuries, Nehra joined CSK in 2014 and stayed till 2015, taking 30 wickets at an average of 19.70 in 20 games. A season of 22 wickets in 2015 helped him earn back place in India's T20 team and star in their semifinal run in T20 WC 2016, in which he took five wickets. He retired from international game in 2017.

Tushar Deshpande

This young pacer struggled with Delhi Capitals from 2020–21, taking just three wickets in five games. Since joining CSK in 2022, the youngster's career picked up and he played a crucial role in their fifth-title win last year with 21 wickets in 16 games at an average of 26.86.