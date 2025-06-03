IPL 2025, one of the most exciting seasons in recent times, and it has come to an end with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) being crowned the new champions. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed an epic IPL 2025 final in which This is their first-ever IPL title and it has come after a wait of 18 years! Expectedly, the celebrations will surely go on long into the night! RCB not only have won their first IPL title but also take home a massive sum as prize money! Priyansh Arya Shatters Devdutt Padikkal’s Record of Most Runs As Uncapped Indian Batter in Debut Indian Premier League Season, Achieves Feat During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final.

The IPL is the most popular cricket league is also the most richest and the winners of the competition--RCB, were awarded a whopping sum of Rs 20 crore! And even though Punjab Kings might have lost the match but they will take away Rs 12.5 crore prize money for finishing as runners-up in the 18th edition of the competition. However, that is not it. Mumbai Indians, who had made it to Qualifier 2, were rewarded with a sum of Rs 7 crore while Gujarat Titans, who were beaten in the Eliminator, won Rs 6.5 crore. Phil Salt Takes Magnificent Juggling Catch at Boundary Ropes To Dismiss Priyansh Arya During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Coming to the match, it was a thrilling showdown between RCB and Punjab Kings. But Rajat Patidar and his team rose to the occasion and handled pressure better to win their first-ever IPL title. Virat Kohli also achieved his first-ever IPL trophy and it has come after a long wait of 18 years! Rajat Patidar achieved history by becoming the first RCB captain to win the title and a legions of fans across the world will finally breathe a sigh of relief with this victory.

