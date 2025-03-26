Mumbai, March 26: After opening their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with a loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Rajasthan Royals will look to bounce back when they host Kolkata Knight Riders at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. RR and KKR were also slated to face off at the same venue last year but the match was washed out due to rain. Both the Royals and the Knight Riders will be looking for their first wins of the IPL 2025 season. IPL 2025: KKR New Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Backs Kolkata Knight Riders After Heavy Loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Says ‘No Need To Panic’.

RR are currently eighth on the IPL 2025 points table with a net run rate of -2.200 while KKR are seventh with an NRR of -2.137. As the RR vs KKR head-to-head record reads, the two teams have played each other 30 times in the IPL, with the Royals and the Knight Riders winning 14 each. Two matches ended in no results. Interestingly two of the matches between the two teams went into Super Overs with the Royals clinching both of them. 'How Can You Glorify Security Breach?' Netizens React As BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Shares His Thoughts on Fan Scaling Massive Fence To Meet Virat Kohli During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

When will the RR vs KKR match take place?

The match will take place on Wednesday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the RR vs KKR match take place?

The match will be played at ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

Where will the live broadcast for RR vs KKR match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where will live streaming for RR vs KKR match be available?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Akash Madhwal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Kunal Singh Rathore, Ashok Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya

