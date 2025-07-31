In a surprising turn of events, three-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders are aiming for big changes. As reported by Gaurav Gupta, a reporter of the Times of India, KKR are reportedly "keen on acquiring" star India national cricket team batter KL Rahul in the IPL 2026 trade window. Kolkata Knight Riders have recently parted ways with their head coach, Chandrakant Pandit, and bowling coach, Bharat Arun. With such changes happening in quick intervals, it can be speculated that the Knight Riders management is planning for an overhaul. IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League After 2025 Edition.

KL Rahul To KKR?

SOME IPL update: Hearing that Kolkata Knight Riders are really keen on acquiring KL Rahul via trade.... @KKRiders @IPL — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) July 31, 2025

The Karnataka-based wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul is a part of the Delhi Capitals franchise, after DC roped the star player for a staggering 14 crores INR in IPL 2025 mega auctions. KL Rahul has previously been an integral part of the Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad sides. He also captained the LSG squad. KL Rahul had a marvellous IPL 2025, scoring 539 runs in 13 innings, while hitting three half-centuries and a century. KL Rahul Becomes Fifth Indian to Hit 1000 Test Runs in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders played like champions and emerged winners in IPL 2024. But since then, mentor Gautam Gambhir and ex-captain Shreyas Iyer left the franchise, and they looked horrendous in IPL 2025. The defending champions finished ranked eighth in the points table, with just 12 points from 14 games. They have already let go of the head coach Chandrakant Pandit, now if they manage to rope in KL Rahul, their search for Shreyas Iyer's replacement as a leader might also be fulfilled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2025 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).