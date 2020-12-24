A few hours ago it was declared that the BCCI has now allowed 10 teams to battle their wits out in the IPL 2022. The decision was taken at the Annual General Meeting which was held today in Ahmedabad. The fans are quite excited with this decision and they did not delay even a bit to come up with hilarious memes and jokes which made us go ROFL. This is not the first time in the IPL that we have 10 teams that battled for the coveted trophy. In 2011, the IPL had 10 teams. Back then we had Pune Warriors and Kochi Tuskers Kerala were the ones who battled it out for the IPL 2011. BCCI Approves 10-Team IPL From 2022, Decision Taken During AGM in Ahmedabad.

In IPL 2011, we had Chennai Super Kings who walked away with the trophy. Coming back to today, a source confirmed the news of 10 teams in IPL 2022 to the news agency PTI. “Two new teams will be introduced in the 2022 IPL,” a Board source told PTI. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by the netizens on social media.

Not very long ago we had Sanjiv Goenka and Adnani Group who were quite interested in getting their teams for the Indian Premier League. It will be interesting to see which is the teams will bid for the IPL.

