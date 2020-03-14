Shah Rukh Khan Gives an Update About IPL 2020, Says, ‘BCCI & IPL Owners Monitoring the Situation Closely’

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The IPL 2020 has been affected due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the start of the mega-event has been delayed. As of now, the IPL 2020 will begin on April 15, 2020. Post this, the IPL team owners and the BCCI met in Delhi to discuss the whereabouts of the postponed IPL Season 13. Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah were also a part of the meeting. Post this, the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and posted a couple of tweets to update the fans about the meeting. IPL 2020: ‘There Was No Choice’ BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Reacts After Indian Premier League Season 13 Postponement.

In the tweet, he said that the IPL owners are in touch with the Government and will be taking necessary measurements. “BCCI and IPL owners are monitoring the situation closely. He also emphasised on public safety and said that all the directives are being followed. Check out the tweets below:

1/2 Wonderful to meet all the Franchise owners ‘off the field’ so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel...safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed.. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 14, 2020

Another one

2/2. Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly..@SGanguly99 @JayShah #BPatel — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 14, 2020

Many sporting events including Serie A, Bundesliga, Road Safety Series have been called off due to the outburst of Coronavirus. In fact the tournament between India and South Africa has also been called off.