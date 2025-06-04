Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first Indian Premier League title as they won the IPL 2025 title beating Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is the first title they have won in the 18-year history of the IPL. RCB have been pretty consistent in the recent past in the IPL as they have qualified five out of the last six seasons. It was this time, they managed to finish top two and made it all the way. RCB changed their coaching staff last year when they parted ways with director of cricket Mike Hesson and head coach Sanjay Bangar. They appointed Andy Flower as the head coach and Mo Bobat as their director of cricket. Virat Kohli Celebrates With AB de Villiers; Anushka Sharma Joins Chant Of 'ABD, ABD' After RCB Win First Indian Premier League Title Beating PBKS in IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

While many know Flower as he has been a star batter for Zimbabwe in the past and has been a successful coach in the franchise world. Meanwhile, fans are not much familiar with Mo Bobat. They want to know more about the support staff that led them to the IPL 2025 title. Fans eager to know more about Mo Bobat will get the entire information here.

Who is Mo Bobat?

Mo Bobat worked as England Men's performance director before joining RCB as the director of cricket. Bobat has overseen the England Men's pathway for the past four years, identifying and developing the players that have helped the team win World Cups in the 50-over and 20-over formats, while reinvigorating their Test fortunes under the captain-coach partnership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

He has been working at the ECB since 2011, initially managing the England Men's Under-19s programme, before being appointed the ECB's first Player Identification Lead in 2016. Bobat has previously worked with RCB on a consultancy basis, and has a long-standing relationship with Andy Flower, RCB's head coach, from their years working together at the ECB. The combination looked fruitful in their second season when RCB went all the way to win the IPL, which is their first in history.

