It has been a growing trend with Ireland in international cricket this summer where they have come close to winning games but just don't do enough to cross the line. Their first match against South Africa followed a similar pattern when they lost by 21 runs chasing a mammoth 212 to win. They are yet to win a single game in the matches played against India and New Zealand but they have risen to occasion and given a tough fight. Their is a growing sentiment that the more cricket these associate nations play, the better they will get. For Opponents South Africa, a win here in the second T20 game will mark yet another series where they have excelled. Netherlands vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of NED vs NZ Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Loran Tucker was the star of the show with the bat for Ireland in the opening match as he managed to score 78 off just 38 deliveries. If only their middle order barring George Dockrell contributed more, they could have made a more meaningful chase. Their bowlers need a massive improvement though with only Andy McBrine managing a decent economy rate while others were hit throughout the park.

Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendericks and Tristan Stubbs are the players that have given the Proteas a real lift in the T20 format. Rassie van der Dussen had a quiet outing in the previous match but he is a world class cricketer as well for the visitors as they gear up for the fast approaching T20 World Cup. Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi are the bowlers Ireland struggle against and the second game will not be any different.

When is Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland vs South Africa T20I ODI will be played at the Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium in Bristol on August 05, 2022 (Friday). The IRE vs SA cricket match has a scheduled start time of 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for this game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans cannot watch live action of the Ireland vs South Africa game on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the IRE vs SA T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch live streaming of Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I online. Ireland are winning hearts but it will be yet another game they will fail to be on the winning side though.

