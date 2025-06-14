Ireland National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Ireland and West Indies will feature in the second game of a three-match T20 series this evening at the Bready Cricket Club in Northern Ireland. The first match was abandoned due to heavy rain and it will be interesting to see if we get a game today. West Indies lost the T20I and ODI series against England without a victory throughout the campaign and they need a win here to get back their lost rhythm. The 2026 T20 World Cup is not far away and it is time a top side like the West Indies starts preparing well for it. Ireland can be a bit of a tough nut to crack at home and they will give their very best. Ireland versus the West Indies will start at 7:30 PM IST. IRE vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Ireland vs West Indies Cricket Match in Bready.

Paul Stirling will open the innings for Ireland and the skipper needs to perform well in the power plays. If the right platform is set, the likes of Harry Tector and Loran Tucker can chip in with quick runs in the middle phases of the innings. Joshua Little and Liam McCarthy will be the pick of the bowlers for the home side.

Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, and Shai Hope were not in the best of forms against England and all eyes will be on them as they take field against the Irishmen. Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd play T20 leagues around the world and are key members of the visiting team. In Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph, the team has proven wicket-takers.

Ireland vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025 Match Details

Match IRE vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Date June 14 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, and no telecast in India

When is Ireland vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland will take on West Indies in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series, on Saturday, June 14. The IRE vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 match is set to be played at the Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Nicholas Pooran Retirement: Check All Stats and Records of the 29-Year-Old Former West Indies Star Cricketer.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Ireland vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the IRE vs WI 2025 T20I series in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Ireland vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025. For IRE vs WI T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Ireland vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025?

FanCode has the live streaming rights of the IRE vs WI 2025 T20I series in India. Hence, fans can find online viewing options of IRE vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 being streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, will need to buy a pass to watch the Ireland vs West Indies T20 match. Expect West Indies to dominate this game and secure a win here

