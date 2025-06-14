IRE vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Ireland national cricket team takes on West Indies national cricket team in the second game of the three-match T20I series. The IRE vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 takes place at the Bready Cricket Ground in Magheramason, Northern Ireland, on June 14 and has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IRE vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of IRE vs WI 2nd T20I 2025. West Indies Cricket Team and Nepal Set To Play First Bilateral T20I Series in Sharjah.

The series opener was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain and the teams will now compete effectively in a two-match series. Earlier, the two sides faced off in a One-Day International (ODI) series, which ended in a 1-1 tie after rain washed away one of the games. Meanwhile, we have drafted the IRE vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 fantasy XI below. Nicholas Pooran Retirement: Check All Stats and Records of the 29-Year-Old Former West Indies Star Cricketer.

IRE vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope (WI) and Lorcan Tucker (IRE).

Batters: Paul Stirling (IRE), Keacy Carty (WI), and Rovman Powell (WI).

All-Rounders: George Dockrell (IRE), Mark Adair (IRE), Harry Tector (IRE) and Romario Shepherd (WI).

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph (SA) and Barry McCarthy (IRE).

IRE vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shai Hope (c), Romario Shepherd (vc).

IRE vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Shai Hope (WI), Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Paul Stirling (IRE), Keacy Carty (WI), Rovman Powell (WI), George Dockrell (IRE), Mark Adair (IRE), Harry Tector (IRE), Romario Shepherd (WI), Alzarri Joseph (SA) and Barry McCarthy (IRE).

