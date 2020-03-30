If MS Dhoni Is Selected Will It Be Fair for KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant? Asks Irfan Pathan

File picture of MS Dhoni, Irfan Pathan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian Premier League 2020's postponement has further put question marks on MS Dhoni's return to the Indian team. The IPL 2020 was tipped to a stepping stone for the former captain to make a way back into the team India, especially in T20Is. With doubts over IPL 2020, it appears difficult for Dhoni to make a comeback. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who has played under Dhoni, is of the view that the wicket-keeper batsman should be selected for India. However, Pathan also raised an important question that if Dhoni is included, will it be fair for the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. MS Dhoni All Set to Retire, Has Revealed his Mind to His Close Friends: Report.

"He obviously needs to play. If he does, he should for India. He is the most amazing cricketer we have. He has been fantastic for the country. He has given so much to the world of cricket. But if he is just drafted in, will it be fair for those who have been playing regularly is an important question. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have been playing consistently for a year. So, this question needs to be answered by the board," Pathan told New Indian Express.

Pathan also supported the government's decision of lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat. "It is very important that all governments take proper measures. Sporting activities should obviously be postponed. Nothing is bigger than life. Like the postponement of IPL, everyone should consider the situation every month," he said. MSK Prasad Breaks his Silence on MS Dhoni’s Retirement Says, ‘He is Clear About His Future’.

The former cricketer added, "Be it ICC or any national board, all organisations need to see the situation in Australia (for the T20 World Cup) every three, four weeks and then take a decision. If something has to be deferred or cancelled, so be it. You cannot do anything because you need to save lives, which should be the most important thing on everybody's mind at the moment."