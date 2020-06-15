Irfan Pathan Lends Financial Help to Chennai-Based Cobbler Who Depends Upon IPL for Income

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly taken by the world by storm. Along with attacking people’s health, the deadly disease has put many families under financial crisis specially the poor section of the society. With many businesses and activities coming to the halt, many people aren’t able to generate revenue even to satisfy their daily needs. Many people were also dependent on the Indian Premier League (IPL) to make a significant amount of money. However, the indefinite postponement of the gala tournament has made those people struggle. One of them is Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) official cobbler R Bhaskaran who was grappling to feed his family. Irfan Pathan Defends his Religious Discrimination Post on Twitter, Says 'My Opinions Are Always as an Indian.'

However, when former India and CSK all-rounder Irfan Pathan came across the cobbler’s struggle, he reached out to him and helped him financially. The southpaw came across Bhaskaran’s plight through an article in ESPNCricnifo's Cricket Monthly. After trying to approach the cobbler for a few days, Pathan finally was able to contact him and donated him a generous amount of INR 25,000, the same amount which Bhaskaran usually earns in an IPL season. Irfan Pathan Points Out at Religious Discrimination in Society, Says ‘It Is Part of Racism Too’.

"Last week Irfan Pathan sent some money (Rs 25,000). I bought groceries for the family. Since there was no work, I had borrowed money and have to pay it back. I don’t know how I will survive. If cricket doesn’t return soon, I will be gone," Bhaskaran was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Several fans lauded Pathan’s heart whelming gesture and hailed the all-rounder on Twitter. Even, the left-arm pacer’s former teammate Dinesh Karthik also heaped praises on Pathan. “Special stuff @IrfanPathan. Well done and to many more such small deeds of generosity from everyone. Sweet of you @RaunakRK to bring up to light such positive stuff as well during these grim times,” wrote the wicket-keeper batsman.

View Tweet:

Special stuff @IrfanPathan . Well done and to many more such small deeds of generosity from everyone. Sweet of you @RaunakRK to bring up to light such positive stuff as well during these grim times https://t.co/YFq1KJliIL — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 15, 2020

Well, this was, however, not the very first time when Pathan helped someone during the Coronavirus crisis. Earlier, he, along with elder brother Yusuf Pathan, donated 4000 masks to the poor people. Also, the Pathan brothers have been providing food too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).