Irfan Pathan Watches India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2007 Match Highlights With Father, Shares Video on Twitter

Irfan Pathan's father (L) and file picture of Pathan (R) (Photo Credits: @IrfanPathan/Twitter and Getty Images)

Former Indian cricket team bowler Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and shared a video of him and his father enjoying highlights of India vs Pakistan T20I match. In the video clip, post by Pathan, one can see the duo watching ICC T20 World Cup 2007 group stage match between traditional rivals India and Pakistan. Interestingly, when Pathan captured the video, it was him dismissing Pakistan batsman Younis Khan. The former cricketer then panned the camera towards his father to capture his emotions. Irfan Pathan Urges People to Offer Prayers at Home and Not Visit Mosques Amid Lockdown, ‘Turn Your Homes Into Place of Worship,’ Says Former Indian Cricketer in Video Message.

"The happiness on his face is priceless #ABBA #father #memories," wrote Pathan as he shared the video on Twitter. The 2007 tournament was the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup (formerly World T20). And both the Pathan brothers Irfan and Yusuf were part of the Indian squad.

Here's the Video Irfan Pathan Shared

In the group stage match, Pathan bowled superbly and picked two wickets. He gave away only 20 runs from his quota of four overs. Set a target of 142, Pakistan managed 141, and thus the match was tied. India then won the bowl-out, which was later replaced by Super Over in tied T20 matches. India eventually qualified for the finals and once again met Pakistan. The Men in Blue under MS Dhoni went on to win the T20 World Cup 2007.