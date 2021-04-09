The Indian Premier League 2021 is just a few hours away and the best part is that the cash-rich league is back in India. The last edition of the IPL was held in UAE. The IPL 2021 will begin on April 9, 2021, and the final match will be held on May 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first match of the IPL 2021 is held between Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. VIVO IPL 2021 Live Telecast: Get Star Network Channel List and Numbers on DTH Along With Sports Pack Fees.

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19, the matches will be played behind closed doors mostly, which means in the absence of fans. Ahead of the game, we shall be answering the queries of the fans about the live streaming details. Will IPL 2020 live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish or on Doordarshan network? Here we try to answer all your questions. So Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the match and all your further queries are solved below:

Is IPL 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports?

IPL 2021 live telecast will not be available on DD National or DD Sports. The free-to-air channels do not have the rights to provide live telecast of IPL 2021 games. So, fans will have to tune into Star Sports channels to catch the live IPL 2021 action.

Is IPL 2021 Live Telecast Available on Star Sports First on DD Free Dish?

Star Sports First is no longer available on the DD Free Dish platform. So the IPL 2021 will no longer be televised on Free Dish.

Both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to have a flying start in the IPL 2021, Needless to say, that the two teams will leave no stone unturned to win the game. Stay tuned to this space for more updates on the game.

