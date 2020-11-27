IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 Live Telecast on Doordarshan Sports on DD Free Dish: For the first time after the coronavirus lockdown Indian cricket team will take field as they face Australia in the series opener in Sydney. The India vs Australia three-match ODI series begins today (November 27) with a day-night encounter. Sony Pictures Networks is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 and will provide the live telecast and online streaming as well. But will Ind vs Aus live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish or on Doordarshan network? Here we answer all your questions. India vs Australia Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 in Sydney.

Fans are looking at ways to watch the India vs Australia ODI series on TV. As you know Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3 will provide the live telecast of IND vs AUS ODI Series. However, these channels are not available on DD Free Dish and that’s why fans are looking for IND vs AUS cricket match live telecast on DD Sports, DD National, Prasar Bharti and AIR for live radio commentary.

Is IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Well in a good news for fans, the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 live telecast will be available on DD Sports. The free-to-air channel have the rights to provide live telecast of IND vs AUS 1st ODI. So, fans will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the live action. However, the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 will not be live on DD National. It must be noted that IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 live telecast will be available on DD Sports only on DD Free Dish and DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) platforms. On DTH platforms Sony’s sports channels will provide live telecast. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Sydney: Check Pitch Report of Sydney Cricket Ground.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 live commentary will be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs AUS 1st ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream commentary.

Beside aforementioned mediums, the IND vs AUS ODI Series will be available online on SonyLIV. The OTT will provide live streaming online, but users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to the live streaming.

