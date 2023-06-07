The India and Australia World Test Championship final is not very far away, with both teams having their eyes fixed on Test cricket’s ultimate glory. It has been a two-year journey for India and Australia, with both sides having different things at stake. For Australia, it is about making an impact in their first appearance in the summit clash. India, on the other hand, will be looking to have the Test mace in their second attempt after being outclassed by New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the match, but will the live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish or on the Doordarshan network? Read below for the details. IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of WTC Final 2023 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last Three India vs Australia Tests.

India would have confidence heading into this match as they have already beaten Australia earlier this year during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. However, that would matter little as the conditions are vastly different and with it being a neutral venue, the team which adapts first and better would be favourites to go on and win the Test mace. One of India or Australia would become the first team to win all the ICC trophies at the end of this match. India vs Australia Prediction, ICC WTC 2023 Final: Google Win Probability Picks AUS to Beat IND in World Test Championship Summit Clash.

Is IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Good news for fans! The live telecast of this much-awaited World Test Championship final will be available on DD Sports. However, it has to be kept in mind that the live telecast of this match on DD Sports would only be available on DD Free Dish and DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) platforms. Star Sports, the official broadcast partner would provide live telecast on DTH platforms.

For fans looking to watch live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2023 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).