After an unexpected series defeat, India would be hoping to end things on a high when they face Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of the three-game affair. The Men in Blue were thoroughly outplayed in the two matches of the series so far. In the first game, it was a batting collapse combined with poor fielding that saw India fall to a defeat. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, in the 2nd ODI, scored his maiden ton in the format and took his side to a challenging total from a precarious position. The batting department, barring Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and an injured Rohit Sharma then almost took India to the brink of a win but Bangladesh held on to clinch the series win. India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs BAN Cricket Match in Chattogram

India would hope to play for pride, now that they have already lost the series, and avoid a whitewash, something that Bangladesh would be hoping to achieve. India also have been hit by injuries with skipper Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar being ruled out. Kuldeep Yadav was added to the squad for this match.

Is IND vs BAN 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide the live telecast of IND vs BAN 3rd ODI 2022 but on DD Free Dish and other DTT Platforms only. IND vs BAN 3rd ODI won't be available on cable or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h. IND vs BAN 3rd ODI live telecast would not be available on DD National though. India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI 2022, Chattogram Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) might provide the live commentary of IND vs BAN 1st ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel should provide the live stream of the commentary.

