India would like to bounce back as they take on England in the second T20I of the five-match series. The encounter takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 14). The Three Lions were all over the home in the first game and comfortably won the fixture by eight wickets. Electing to bowl after winning the toss, England restricted the Men in Blue to a mediocre total of 124/7 before chasing down the target with more than four overs to spare. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs ENG 1st T20I live streaming can scroll down below for more details. India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

While veterans like Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli failed to make any impact, Shreyas Iyer impressed one and all with a well-paced half-century. However, he didn’t get much support for the other end. India failed to cause an impact with the ball too, as openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler smashed boundaries all over the park. Hence, Virat Kohli’s men must take the field with a much-solid plan to get the favourable result. On the other hand, Eoin Morgan and Co would like to replicate their heroics. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and further information. India vs England 2nd T20I 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Ahmedabad: Check Pitch Report of Narendra Modi Stadium.

Is IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides the live telecast of India’s cricket matches and might show the live telecast of IND vs ENG 1st T20I on the channel. The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2021 will not be live on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England 2nd Test 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide the live stream of the commentary.

India Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur/ Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran/ Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

