India and New Zealand face off against each other in the first T20I game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Sky Cricket Stadium in Wellington on November 18, 2022 (Friday) as the teams aim for a win. Amazon Prime are the official broadcasters of the India vs New Zealand series but will IND vs NZ 1st T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I 2022, Wellington Weather Report.

This will be the first match for both teams after the World Cup and they will be aiming for a winning start to the series. Hardik Pandya will lead India in Rohit Sharma's absence as the Men in Blue have placed a second-string side. Meanwhile, the hosts will be under the leadership of Kane Williamson with the majority of their first-team players available.

Is IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2022 as well. The IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2022 will be live on DD Sports on Free Dish, DTT and DTH Platforms. IND vs NZ would not be available on DD National though.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs NZ 1st T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide the live stream of the commentary.

