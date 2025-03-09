IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final DD Sports Live Streaming Online: In the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India and New Zealand will clash to decide the ultimate winner. Both sides had been in great form with India still unbeaten in the competition while New Zealand’s only loss came against Men in Blue at Dubai at the group stage match. Interestingly, India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final will be played in Dubai only and will start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). As for the broadcast of the IND vs NZ ICC CT 2025 final match, Star Sports is the official broadcaster in India but will the IND vs NZ CT match be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 viewing. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: INR 5000 Crore Bets Placed on Mega Fixture as Delhi Police Take Action – Report.

In the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, India will aim for its record third CT title while New Zealand will look to match India and Australia’s tally of two CT championships. Both sides have delivered all-around performances so far in the competition with star batters and bowlers delivering on the big stage. Few names to look out in the match will be Virat Kohli, Rachin Ravindra, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Mitchell Santner. Here is the possibility for the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy telecast on DD channels. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Five Key Areas That Will Affect Result of IND vs NZ Summit Clash.

Is IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Jio Star Network holds the broadcast rights of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV, etc. The IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish users only. JioHotstar will provide the live streaming online of the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match.

