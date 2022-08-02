West Indies won the second T20I to put some interest in the five-game series against India, which is now tied at one each. The two sides meet again at the same in less than 24 hours in the third T20I. Both the sides will now be looking to take a lead in the series. DD Sports is the official broadcaster for the series but will it provide the live telecast of the match on DD National and DD Free Dish? Continue reading to find all the answers. Suryakumar Yadav, Avesh Khan Wear Arshdeep Singh’s Jersey During IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2022, Here’s Why.

It will be looking to field the same team and give another chance to some of the players. West Indies won the second T20I narrowly in the final over by five wickets. It was a much-needed win for the hosts and they will be looking to build the momentum now.

Is IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports is the official broadcaster of India tour of West Indies 2022 and will be showing the live telecast of WI vs IND 3rd T20I. Fans can tune into DD Sports channels on their TV sets to watch the game live. However, the IND vs WI 3rd T20I will not be available on DD National. Rajasthan Royals Admin ‘Hacks’ Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram Account (See Post). IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of WI vs IND 3rd T20I.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2022 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).