Shreyas Iyer was the captain of the lethal Kolkata Knight Riders side which won the IPL 2024 with domination. Being the skipper he was one of the key architects of the side's third title besides mentor Gautam Gambhir. The player was signed not just for his leadership qualities but also for his top-notch batting skills. The versatile batsman is continuing to showcase his anchor's role, with a lethal mix of aggressiveness, just like his 59-run knock which came for the Indian national cricket team off just 36 balls in the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025. Shreyas Iyer Smashes Jofra Archer for Back-to-Back Sixes During IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video)

Iyer has been the key batter and prime leader of the two franchises he has played to date. Iyer had been a part of the Delhi franchise since IPL 2015 and continued to be with the team till IPL 2022. During this time he had four seasons where he struck above 400 runs, while in one he had 338 runs. He is the only captain to lead Delhi Capitals to a final. After joining KKR he performed even better. He scored 401 runs in IPL 2022, and 351 runs last season. He led the franchise to their third title, the first in ten years. IPL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for Indian Premier League Season 18

Which Team Shreyas Iyer is Part of in IPL 2025?

Shreyas Iyer and Kolkata Knight Riders parted ways ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions. KKR made six retentions but Iyer wasn't any of them. Iyer was brought by the Punjab Kings and named their captain. He signed for a whopping 26.75 crores INR, becoming the second most costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Iyer made 351 runs last season, with a strike rate of 146.86. He was not out five times and even scored two 50s. It would be interesting to see if the IPL winning captain can guide PBKS to their first ever trophy.

