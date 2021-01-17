Kerala and Andhra Pradesh meet in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. This is the fourth game for both Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Kerala are unbeaten thus far in the tournament, having won three out of three games. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of Kerala vs Andhra Pradesh and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Mohammed Azharuddeen’s Bucket List: From IPL Dream to Representing India in 2023 World Cup, Kerala Sensation’s Wishes Go Viral (Watch Video).

Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, have had a contrasting run in the tournament thus far and have lost all their three matches. The Kerala vs Andhra Pradesh is an Elite Group E contest and will be played at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The T20 match will begin at 12:00 PM as per IST.

Is Kerala vs Andhra Pradesh T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Kerala vs Andhra Pradesh match will not be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast of only select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. The live streaming online of Kerala vs Andhra Pradesh will be available as well.

Kerala Squad: Robin Uthappa, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson(w/c), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, KM Asif, Sudhesan Midhun, Vathsal Govind, Rohan Kunnummal, Akshay Chandran, MD Nidheesh, Abhishek Mohan, Vinoop Manoharan.

Andhra Squad: Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat(w), Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu(c), Prasanth Kumar, Dheeraj Kumar, KV Sasikanth, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Kranthi Kumar, SK Ismail, Nitish Reddy, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Manish Golamaru, S Ashish, Shoaib Md Khan, Girinath Reddy, Karthik Raman, Naren Reddy, Lalith Mohan.

