India’s domestic cricket season has begun with the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 T20 tournament. This is the resumption of Indian cricket after the coronavirus pandemic. As many as nine matches will take place on the opening day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021. And among teams in action, Jharkhand is facing Tamil Nadu in the season opener. MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last year, represents Jharkhand in the domestic cricket. Having hanged his boots in the International cricket, Dhoni continued to play Indian Premier League. He is all set to play the next edition of the lucrative T20 league- IPL 2021- as well. There were chances of Dhoni representing Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 but, for the uninitiated, the former Indian captain was not named in the squad. Is Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast Available on Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports TV Channel?

Young wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan is in charge of the Jharkhand team for Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 which features players like Saurabh Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem, Varun Aaron and Monu Kumar. Dhoni is not part of the Jharkhand squad and apparently won’t be seen in action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 T20 tournament.

Suresh Raina, who retired along with Dhoni, however, will be in action for Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021. The left-handed batsman had pulled out of IPL 2020 which was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). MS Dhoni Eats Strawberry at His Farm House in Ranchi, Says ‘If I Keep Eating There Won’t be Any Left for the Market’ (Watch Video).

Jharkhand are placed in Elite Group B alongside Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Assam, Odisha and Hyderabad. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jharkhand will play all its first round matches in Kolkata at two venues- Eden Gardens and Jadavpur University Campus stadium.

