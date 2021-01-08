While former Indian captain MS Dhoni is away from cricket action, he has engaged himself in some farming activities. As per reports, legendary wicket-keeper batsman has been growing various vegetables and fruits at his Ranchi farmhouse and is even set to export his veggies abroad. Although Dhoni hasn’t made any statement regarding his new business, his recent Instagram post almost made the news official. The 39-year-old shared a video in which he can be seen enjoying a strawberry from his farmhouse. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) even jokingly said that his often visit to the farm will finish all the strawberries. MS Dhoni and Ziva Feature in An Ad Together And The Father-Daughter Pair Is Too Cute for Words.

“If I keep going to the farm there won’t be any strawberry left for the market,” the two-time World Cup-winning captain captioned the video. Notably, this was Dhoni’s first Instagram post since his retirement announcement on Independence day 2020 (August 15). Hence, fans were nothing but ecstatic after coming across the post with the comment section getting flooded in no time. While some asked about his plans, several also inquired more about the delicious-looking strawberries. MS Dhoni To Export Vegetables from his Ranchi Farmhouse to Dubai Markets.

Here's MS Dhoni's Post!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

Meanwhile, Dhoni was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The three-time IPL winning captain had a terrible outing with the bat as CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs for the very first time. Nevertheless, Dhoni, in the last game of the season, confirmed his qualification in IPL 2021. As per reports, the gala T20 tournament will get underway in March and Dhoni’s yellow army would be raring to redeem themselves.

