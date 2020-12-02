For the fourth consecutive time in One-Day Internationals (ODI), Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood accounted for Indian captain Virat Kohli. And it happened for the third time in a row in this series. Earlier this year, in the third ODI at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Hazlewood dismissed Kohli and now thrice in this series. In last 54 balls, Kohli has faced against Hazlewood he has been dismissed four times and has scored just 35 runs against the Australian pacer. Virat Kohli Creates New Record As he Beats Sachin Tendulkar to Become the Fastest Batsman to Score 12,000 Runs in ODIs, Check Full List.

In the first ODI, Hazlewood had Kohli caught at short mid-wicket. In second caught, Kohli was caught at mid-wicket and now in the third ODI at Canberra, Kohli was caught behind after Australia opted for a DRS. Meanwhile, Twitterati have started to wonder is Virat Kohli Josh Hazlewood’s bunny in ODIs. Here are some memes and jokes doing rounds on the social media.

Virat Kohli vs Josh Hazlewood

This is some incredible record to have against the greatest of the modern Era - the consistent Josh Hazlewood. #ViratKohli #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/zrKdU0gnUx — Rohit virat dhoni (@hittuforever45) December 2, 2020

Bunny?

Josh Hazlewood to Virat Kohli this series- pic.twitter.com/aT2TD5LVwH — V (@xlsjfbeldh) December 2, 2020

4-0

Josh hazlewood after taking the wicket of #ViratKohli in 4 successive matches pic.twitter.com/ORLRKoOTB7 — Subham paul 🇮🇳 (@psubham035) December 2, 2020

Ask Hazlewood!

Domination

Josh Hazlewood dismissed Virat Kohli fourth time in a row😲 Kohli can't breathe deeply whenever Hazlewood comes into the attack.Sheer domination over Kohli!#AUSvIND — Sakar Sedhain (@SakarSedhain) December 2, 2020

Earlier, Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 12,000 runs in ODIs as he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar. In his 242nd innings, Kohli reached the landmark while Tendulkar had taken 300 innings to achieve the milestone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).